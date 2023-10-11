U.S. Marshals arrest Philadelphia man accused of killing Streets Department worker

United States Marshals on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old Philadelphia man police say killed a Philadelphia Streets department worker last month and had been on the run since.

At about 6:30 a.m. U.S. Marshals arrested Senaaj Jackson on the 2400 block of Arlington Street, in North Philadelphia , after learning he was visiting a family member at a residence there, the agency said in a statement. U.S. Marshals surrounded the house, knocked on the door, and arrested Jackson without incident.

Jackson had been on the run since Sept. 7, when police say he shot and killed Masir Williams, 21, a Philadelphia Streets Department worker, at a corner store in South Philadelphia after Williams stopped in for a bottle of water before work.

Williams was shot in the back during an argument with someone inside the store, Philadelphia police said.

Advertisement

Jackson is in police custody awaiting charges and processing.

Around 8:44 a.m. on Sept. 7, three Streets Department employees, including Williams, arrived at 23rd and Oakford Streets to work in the area, police said. As the crew arrived, Williams got out of the vehicle and went into a corner store to buy water and other items before the start of his day.

While inside the store, Williams got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back, police said.

Williams was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours later, police said. He had worked at the Streets Department for six months.

A Streets Department spokesperson previously said they were “disheartened” to learn of the fatal shooting.