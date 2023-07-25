SEPTA bus crashes into storefront in Center City, driver has minor injury

A SEPTA bus with no passengers on board crashed into a closed storefront Tuesday night in Center City, leaving the driver with a minor injury, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the bus was heading south on 15th Street and making a turn west onto Walnut Street when it veered into a glass storefront, police said.

The driver, who complained of arm pain, was briefly trapped inside the bus but was able to get out, police said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, as was SEPTA, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

On Friday, two SEPTA buses crashed while driving along Roosevelt Boulevard, killing one passenger and leaving a bus operator in critical condition. A dozen other people also were injured.

» READ MORE: Two SEPTA buses crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing one passenger

On Sunday night, a SEPTA bus crashed at Frankford and Girard Avenues in Fishtown. Four people were transported to hospitals.