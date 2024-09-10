Man shot at SEPTA station near Philadelphia City Hall

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon on the subway platform of SEPTA’s 15th Street Station in Center City near City Hall, and a possible suspect was taken into custody after a foot chase, police said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the man was shot on the westbound platform at 15th Street Station. He was transported by SEPTA police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the man had been shot in the leg.

At least one other person, a teen, injured a leg while running away and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said.

Police responding to the shooting chased a possible suspect and made an arrest near 16th and Arch Streets. A gun allegedly dropped by the person during the foot pursuit was recovered by police.

Busch said the shooting happened when a confrontation erupted among a small group on the platform.

“There were some punches thrown, and within seconds, one male took out a gun and fired. One male was struck by a bullet in the leg. That is the only injury we have reported at this time,” Busch said in an email.

Police said the man who was shot was being held at the hospital as a prisoner pending the investigation.

SEPTA ran shuttle buses through Center City until just after 4:30 p.m., when officials said service on the Market-Frankford Line had resumed.

The shooting occurred Tuesday as police increased their presence in Center City, anticipating crowds and protests, ahead of the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.