‘Significant delays’ on SEPTA Regional Rail lines following signal issue

Good luck if you’re trying to get to work using SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines Tuesday morning.

Some Regional Rail lines are running up to one hour late due to signal issues near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. SEPTA has the issues have been resolved, but service is operating with “significant delays.” SEPTA encourages passengers to find alternate routes using their trip planner tool on their website or in the SEPTA app.

Advertisement

SEPTA is currently projecting a $213 million deficit, and is waiting on a decision about state funding from Harrisburg, which is several weeks late.

If the agency doesn’t get additional assistance from Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers, SEPTA says it will be forced to cut five Regional Rail lines — Cynwyd Line, Chestnut Hill West Line, Paoli/Thorndale Line, Trenton Line, Wilmington.

SEPTA is currently planning two sets of schedules, one if they receive funding and one if they have to implement deep cuts. The reduced schedule would go into effect in August if the funding doesn’t come through.