Man struck and killed by train on SEPTA Broad Street Line

A man died after being struck by a Broad Street Line train in South Philadelphia Sunday evening, police and SEPTA officials said.

The train was traveling southbound when it struck the man at the Oregon Avenue Station at 6:15 p.m., the officials said.

The man was declared dead at 6:23 p.m.

No other details, including the victim’ name or age, were available, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden.

The incident was the second involving a SEPTA train Sunday. Around 9:45 a.m., a Norristown High Speed Line train struck an end-of-the-line barrier at the Norristown Transportation Center, leaving at least eight people injured, including one that was critically hurt, SEPTA officials said.

One passenger was airlifted to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a head injury and was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.