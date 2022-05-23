Three teenage boys were shot in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 17th Street, near Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter and Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School, police said.

Two of the victims, ages 17 and 15, were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition and critical condition, respectively. A third teen, 16, suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment, police said.

No arrests had been made and no weapon was recovered as of late Monday afternoon.

The incident came following a violent weekend in Philadelphia during which six people were killed. At least eight additional people were wounded by gunfire over the weekend, including in a Saturday shooting at Penn’s Landing that injured three 14-year-olds.