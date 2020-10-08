Sirens will sound in Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a citywide fire drill as part of Fire Prevention Week, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Fire Department officials said that this is a good time for Philadelphians to test out their home escape plans, which should have all residents, including pets, outside in two minutes or fewer and include a family meeting place away from the house. Each resident should also how to leave each room in two ways.
To devise an effective escape plan, officials also suggested drawing a map of the home that shows all doors and windows, testing the smoke alarms to make sure they’re working, and talking about the plan with everyone who lives in the residence.
People who do not have smoke alarms in their house on every level, including the basement, can call the Fire Department at 311 to have them installed for free.