Sixers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are partnering with Philadelphia developer David Adelman on a $1.3 billion proposal to build a brand new NBA arena at 10th and Market Streets.

But what should it be called?

The proposed stadium doesn’t have a name attached to it yet, but the development project is called 76 Place. This is similar to when the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was under construction, and the project carried the name Atlantic Yards.

There’s no guarantee it’ll even get the green light. But historically, stadiums and other venues bear the name of a corporate sponsor that buys the naming rights. Most recently in Camden, the former BB&T Pavilion (previously the Susquehanna Bank Center, and before that the Tweeter Center) was renamed the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Los Angeles’ Staples Center, which is home to the Lakers, Clippers, Kings, and Sparks, became Crypto.com Arena late last year. The crypto-trading platform paid more than $700 million for the naming rights, the Los Angeles Times reported, ending the recognizable name it bore for 24 years.

But if you had it your way, what would you pick? Think you’ve got a good name for the proposed stadium? Tell us what in the Google form below. We’ll round up some of our favorites and share with the rest of our readers at a later date.