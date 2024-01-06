Areas west of I-95 may get snow Saturday, but much of the Philly region will continue its snow-deprivation streak

Parts of the Philly region could see their first shovel-fuls of snow in almost two years Saturday, but it is likely that the record snow-deprivation streak will continue for the city, South Jersey, and Delaware.

The National Weather Service has posted a “winter weather advisory” starting at 1 p.m. for 2 to 4 inches of snow for the outer regions of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, including the likes of Pottstown and Honey Brook.

Major roads out that way were brined Friday night, said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

Snow is expected to begin across the region by mid-afternoon and eventually change to rain everywhere sometime later in the day or at night.

“This is a classic coastal storm,” said Sarah Johnson, the warning-coordination meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Mount Holly, and for snow accumulation, “you’re going to have a very tight gradient.”

The storm will generate onshore winds that will import warmer air overlying the ocean. Sea surface temperatures off Atlantic City were in the mid-40s Saturday, according to NOAA, several degrees above January normals.

Areas farther inland in the interior Northeast are likely to experience a major snowstorm. Johnson said up to a foot could fall in the Poconos.

The likeliest places for the snow to stick around here would be areas west of the “fall line,” an arc of subtly elevated terrain, several hundred miles long, that passes through parts of northwestern Philadelphia.

Those places are farther inland, and temperatures decrease with height; thus, areas in higher elevations far removed from the city’s core heat would be more favorable for accumulating snow.

At mid-morning, temperatures had inched above freezing at Philadelphia International Airport, but remained below outside the city, with a few stray snowflakes in the air.

Overall, from 1 to 1.5 inches of precipitation are expected to fall before it shuts off early Sunday. That raises further concerns about the flooding potential with a major rainstorm expected Tuesday into Wednesday, Johnson said.

“Rivers are running a little high,” she said.

This story will be updated.