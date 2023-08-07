15-year-old suspect arrested in fatal attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

Authorities on Monday arrested the 15-year-old boy wanted in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man during an attempted carjacking last month in South Philadelphia.

Rasheed Banks Jr. was apprehended in Camden by Philadelphia agents of the U.S. Marshals and members of a regional New York and New Jersey fugitive task force, the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia announced.

On July 12 just before 10:50 p.m., Michael Salerno attempted to prevent a carjacking of his vehicle on the 1100 block of Porter Street when he was shot in the head. Salerno was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was in the vehicle was not injured.

Salerno had just arrived at his car, and was outside the vehicle when the attempted carjacking occurred, police said.

“Mr. Salerno is a victim that easily could be you, myself or anyone,” police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said at a news briefing the next day. “We all have a right to be out. We all have a right to enjoy our life, and to have individuals come up armed with guns to take your property and then take your life? That’s not right.”

Two other suspects remain at large.