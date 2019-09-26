A suspected robber was shot and killed Wednesday night during a struggle for a gun inside a South Philadelphia row house, police said.
Officers called to the home on the 2200 block of South Darien Street about 11 p.m. found a man slumped at the bottom of the stairs with gunshot wounds to the head and body, police said.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wearing gloves.
Small said several people were in the house when the shooting occurred.
A 22-year-old man who lives in the house told police he shot the intruder during a struggle for the gun, Small said. The resident also suffered a graze would to the head.
Witnesses in the meantime told police a car sped from the scene after the shooting and officers stopped a vehicle matching its description nearby, Small said. The three men in the car were taken to Police Headquarters for questioning,
The shooting was the second this week that left a suspected robber dead. Early Monday, one intruder was killed and a second wounded during a home invasion robbery when resident shot them, according to police.