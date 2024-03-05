Man fatally shot on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot on a SEPTA bus Tuesday evening in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting comes a day after a 17-year-old student from Imhotep Institute Charter High School was fatally wounded at a bus stop in the city’s Ogontz section and four others were injured by a barrage of gunfire, including two passengers on a bus.

Late Sunday night, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed after getting off a SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle late Sunday night.

The shooting Tuesday in South Philadelphia occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Snyder Avenue near Broad Street. Police said it appeared the shooter got off the Route 79 bus and then fired back inside, striking the victim in the chest.

The victim, who was unresponsive, was transported by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

Police said the shooter then fled down into the Broad Street Line subway.

Anyone with information on the homicide can anonymously call the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS or dial 911. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.