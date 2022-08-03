Wawa on Tuesday was sued for failing to prevent the fatal stabbing in February of a popular musician and South Street bartender in the parking lot of its store in South Philadelphia.

Roger Segal, 49, was stabbed after getting food from the store at 1600 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. on Feb. 14 and sat in his car bleeding for several hours until someone finally called for help, according to the complaint filed in Common Pleas Court on behalf of Segal’s mother, Elsie.

The complaint alleges that there have been around 90 reported criminal incidents — including a prior homicide at the same location in October — and Wawa, the shopping center, and a security company failed to take appropriate steps to improve safety that could have prevented Segal’s death.

In May, police arrested 55-year-old Walter Robbins and charged him with murder, robbery, and possessing an instrument of crime. Robbins is currently being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

According to the complaint, Segal had finished bartending at Woolly Mammoth, a bar on South Street, and drove to the Wawa at the Southport Plaza shopping center around 1:30 a.m. to get something to eat.

He had just concluded his Feb. 13 Super Bowl shift, which he mentioned in a Facebook post earlier that Sunday.

Segal returned to his Kia, which was parked in front of the store, to eat his food, the complaint says.

At some point, Robbins allegedly drove to the Wawa and parked next to Segal’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

“Mr. Robbins exited his vehicle and began to act suspiciously as he entered and exited the Wawa Store, while panhandling and pacing back and forth around Mr. Segal’s vehicle,” the complaint states.

Robbins then allegedly drove away a short distance and changed his clothing inside his vehicle, the complaint says. Robbins, wearing the different clothes, then allegedly walked back to Southport Plaza.

According to the complaint, Robbins allegedly approached Segal’s vehicle and reached inside.

“Mr. Segal immediately exited the driver’s side of his vehicle, a struggle ensued, and he was stabbed in the abdomen,” the complaint states.

After being stabbed, Segal returned to his Kia and sat back in the driver’s seat. Robbins then allegedly fled the scene.

No one working in the Wawa came out to help Segal, the lawsuit alleges.

Around 3:55 a.m., someone called for help and medics arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

Segal, who lived in the city’s Francisville section, was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.

The suit is seeking unspecified damages.

Spokespersons for Wawa and the other two defendants could not be reached for comment Tuesday.