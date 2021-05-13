The fire that gutted the historic St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tacony over the weekend was intentionally set, federal investigators said Thursday in announcing a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

But despite classifying the blaze as an arson, the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives remained tight-lipped about how they believe the two-alarm conflagration started.

The church at the corner of Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue ignited roughly around 5 p.m. Sunday, sending black smoke billowing across the neighborhood. It took more than 100 firefighters more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.

By then, its roof had collapsed leaving only the building’s charred stone outer walls remaining.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia relegated the church as a “worship site” in 2013 after a consolidation process in which it merged with a neighboring parish. It permanently closed the site in 2019, but the structure remained a landmark in the neighborhood beloved by residents as reminder of dozens of family confirmations, weddings, funerals and community events.

Designed by architect Frank R. Watson and opened in 1894, the church was named after Pope Leo I and and built to accommodate the neighborhood’s growing Irish population, many of whom worked for the Disston Saw Works. It was hailed as a classic example of 19th century gothic revival architecture when it was placed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 2019.

The fire remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia police.

The $20,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and the nonprofit Citizens’ Crime Commission.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the fire to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit a tip through the website www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or the mobile app ReportIt.