Pennsylvania SPCA enforcement officers have recovered a Shiba Inu puppy that was stolen from the agency’s North Philadelphia headquarters nearly two weeks ago.
Acting on a tip, the officers went to a property in the city’s Olney section Wednesday evening and determined the puppy they found there was the dog that had been taken from the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue building on Oct. 25.
A $1,000 reward had been offered for the puppy’s safe return and the tipster is potentially in line to receive it.
Police have questioned a suspect in the case but there is no word yet possible charges.
The PSPCA said the investigation is still under way.
According to the American Kennel Club, the Shiba Inu is an ancient breed from Japan originally bred for hunting.
Puppies from reputable breeders can cost from $1,400 to $3,500, according to myfirstshiba.com. The site also has a list of rescue organizations.