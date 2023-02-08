Would you skip your own wedding for a Super Bowl win? Lots of Eagles fans would.

Eagles fans are more committed to a Super Bowl win than Chiefs supporters, and they’ll go to greater lengths to show it, according to a new survey of backers of both teams.

In fact, Eagles fans would be more willing to risk the wrath of family or employers and possibly even pass up wealth if it means a Super Bowl win, found the study done by BonusFinder.com, an independent consumer support site that offers reviews of casinos to help gambling customers.

The survey, conducted in December of 1,027 people, gave Eagles fans an overall commitment score to winning the Super Bowl of 20.6%, versus only 13.7% for the Chiefs. The scores were based on an average of respondents’ answers to six questions. These answers by and large put Eagle fans well ahead of their Kansas City counterparts.

Here are the findings:

Eagles fans were by far more willing to miss their own wedding for a Super Bowl win - 18.3% yes for Birds fans compared to only 8.4% Chiefs fans.

And Jason Kelce is not the only person who admits he might forego the birth of his child because of the Super Bowl. In the survey, 18.3% of Eagles fans said they’d miss the birth of their child if it meant bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. Just 8.4% of Kansas City supporters said the same.

The biggest difference between the two fanbases was about putting a price on a Super Bowl victory. Asked if they would choose a Super Bowl win for their team over winning a $1 million lottery prize, a whopping 21.7% of Eagles supporters picked the Super Bowl win. Only a mere 6.3% of Chiefs fans made that choice.

In the next three questions, the margins narrowed some.

Twenty percent of Eagles fans said they would skip a family member’s funeral to watch the Super Bowl. Among Chiefs fans, 16.8% said they would.

A quarter of Eagles fans admitted they’d call in sick to watch the Super Bowl, as opposed to 21.1% of Chiefs supporters.

There was only one question that the Chiefs Kingdom beat us on - and not by much. Just slightly over 21% of Chiefs fans said they would call in sick to celebrate their team winning the Super Bowl. Twenty percent of Eagles fans said they would. Then again, a lot of Eagles fans probably already know their bosses will be on Broad Street, partying as well.

BonusFinder.com’s managing director Fintan Costello said both sets of fans clearly are willing to endure risk for a Super Bowl, but some factors may play into our higher score.

“Maybe it’s because the Chiefs tasted Super Bowl success more recently than the Eagles, or maybe it’s just Philly fans living up to their fanatical reputation,” he said.

“Whatever the outcome of Super Bowl LVII,” Costello added, “it looks like both sets of supporters are going to have some great stories to tell about what happened around this season’s finale.”