Temple nurses approve strike authorization

Members of the two unions representing nurses and technical specialists at Temple University Hospital and a new related facility voted on Friday to authorize a strike if an acceptable deal is not reached for a new contract.

The current three-year contract expires on Sept. 30 and the 2,600 members of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and the Temple University Hospital Allied Health Professionals can go on strike on Oct. 1 if no deal is reached.

The main issues that have been highlighted by the unions are employee safety and workplace violence at the main hospital, proposed changes to limit healthcare coverage for members, and staffing concerns at the new Temple Women & Families Hospital.

In a statement, Temple Health said the authorization was an expected development as the unions try to enhance their bargaining position.

“We feel we’re having productive discussions on all the issues that the union has raised, and those discussions are ongoing as part of our regular labor relations process,” Temple Health said.

“Just like we’ve done in multiple other labor agreements this year, we’re confident this process will lead to a contract that does right by our employees and Temple Health and allows us to continue doing what we’re all here to do: provide our patients with the high-quality care they deserve,” Temple Health said.

Earlier this month, Temple nurses held an informational picket outside the main campus at 3401 N. Broad St. highlighting the increased safety provisions they want as part of a new contract.

On Friday, the unions also pointed to proposed benefit cuts that they said would double healthcare costs for members if they use providers outside of the Temple system.

The unions also said that staffing needs to be increased at Temple Women & Families Hospital, which is located at 1331 E. Wyoming Ave.

“Temple says federal cuts to Medicaid will devastate its balance sheet,” Marty Harrison, president of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and a longtime Temple nurse, said in a statement.

“But they’re spending tens of millions buying out Holy Redeemer’s share of Chestnut Hill Hospital and tens of millions more opening the new Women and Families Hospital, calling them strategic investments in the future of the institution,” Harrison said.

“Contracts for Temple’s frontline caregivers that prioritize protection and retention are strategic investment number one. We have to be able to retain our skilled experienced staff and recruit new staff to Temple’s flagship hospital here on Broad Street,” Harrison said.