Temple University warns community of fake police scam calls

Scammers are impersonating Temple University police officers to swindle students’ parents out of money, the university’s police department has warned.

On Saturday, two separate Temple University parents received phone calls from a 215 area code with a caller identifying themselves as a Temple police officer. Their sons had been arrested, the caller informed the parents. The parents were told the two students could be released if they sent money via Apple Pay or CashApp.

Advertisement

Both parents knew this was a scam, said Temple police. Neither sent money and confirmed their sons’ well-being.

While Temple University Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit looks into this case, they could only share that scammers appear to be targeting student-athletes.

“Unfortunately, we see these types of scams happening nationwide and targeting a variety of populations including grandparents, international students, and student-athletes, in addition to young adults,” said Temple Police Chief Jennifer Griffin.

Last year, the Chester County Police Department warned residents of a similar scheme where scammers impersonated county court staffers. They told residents that they missed jury duty, a court meeting, or a conference and must send gift cards or transfer money to avoid arrest and other penalties. Scammers even told some they could lose their property.

How to detect and report Temple University police scams

Temple police and its detectives never call a parent or guardian to request money to release their child, the department said.

If parents or students receive these calls, hang up and contact the local police department. Provide the caller’s phone number and any information the caller gave over the phone to the police.

File a report with Temple University Police Department by calling 215-204-1234. Stay up to date on all safety resources available to Temple’s community at safety.temple.edu.