Freight train derails in South Philly rail yard

A CSX freight train derailed in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Three empty cars came off the tracks in the partial derailment, which occurred in the CSX rail yard off Christopher Columbus Boulevard just south of the Walt Whitman Bridge.

A CSX spokesperson said there were no injuries, and there is no danger to the public. One car was blocking Delaware Avenue Thursday morning, but the impact to traffic was minimal.

A utility pole was knocked down by one of the cars, which PECO said is impacting fewer than five customers. The company said it is working to place the cars back on the track, a process that should be completed Thursday morning.

CSX says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.