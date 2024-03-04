Travis Kelce got a fresh cut in Philly before brother Jason’s news conference

Whatever Jason Kelce says Monday at his news conference, it looks like his brother’s in town for support.

While his girlfriend Taylor Swift is in Singapore for her international Eras Tour, Travis Kelce has been spotted spending time in Philadelphia this weekend, getting a haircut and attending a fundraiser for cancer survivors.

Celebrity barber Willis Orengo posted photos of himself and Travis Kelce together on Instagram on Sunday.

Orengo is not Travis’s regular barber — that’s a title held by the Philly-raised traveling barber Pat Regan, known as Patty Cuts.

Regan, a La Salle College High School graduate, has a clientele roster spanning the NFL. He was named one of America’s best barbers in 2018 and his work was featured in ESPN Magazine’s 2019 body issue.

In a profile by The Inquirer, Regan revealed how he overcame personal tragedy, drug treatment, and industry challenges to eventually lead a successful career.

“When you find someone who is genuine and humble and doesn’t want you for what you can do for them, you kind of hold onto that,” Saints running back Mark Ingram said. “He worked his way up to get to the notoriety he got, and as somebody who worked for everything I got, you appreciate that.”

Recently, Regan received a shoutout from Jason and Travis last month for being one of the best.

Another Philly barber Travis sees is Lou Bravo of LB Cuts in Fishtown. Kelce came to Bravo in June ahead of a Father’s Day get-together.

This time, he saw Orengo, who shared that he’s one of Travis’s go-to’s in Philly and New York.

Travis’s drop fade haircut caught extra attention earlier this year, when media outlets began reporting a surge in requests for “the Travis Kelce” at barbershops across the country amid his surge in popularity.

Critics pointed out how nicknaming the fade — a cut that originated in Black and brown barbershops — after Kelce was a form of white-washing.

“These headlines are wild,” Travis wrote on Instagram. “The fade has been around long before my life even began.”

It’s unconfirmed if Travis will attend Jason’s news conference this afternoon. If he does, we know his haircut’s new.