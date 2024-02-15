Jason and Travis Kelce’s favorite barber is Philly’s Paddy Cuts

On this week’s episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the recent controversy over Travis Kelce’s signature haircut. The younger Kelce was adamant that he didn’t invent the fade — but both brothers said the man to go for a good one was Philly’s own Pat Regan, also known as Paddy Cuts.

The La Salle College High School graduate is now the barber to the stars, as we wrote in 2021.

His client list reads like a fantasy football team: Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, and of course, the Chiefs’ Kelce.

Regan’s work can be seen on the cover of the 2019 body issue of ESPN the Magazine. Worn by world-champion boxer (and Philly native) Danny Garcia, and UFC World Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

He was named one of America’s best barbers in 2018 by his peers. He’s a celebrity at trade shows and haircut competitions, stopped routinely and asked to autograph clipper sets and trimmer boxes. He’s a social media influencer with more than 150,000 followers.

But what makes Regan’s story stick isn’t a local angle or marquee clientele. It’s how he overcame personal tragedy, drug treatment, and industry challenges, and how he copes with success, defining his character and fueling his brand.

“What makes Patty so loved and respected in the industry,” said Corey Sturkey, a Florida entrepreneur and barber-influencer, “is as good as he is, his humility speaks louder than any of his haircuts.”

