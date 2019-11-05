As 13-year-old Khiseer Davis-Prather sat with three friends inside the Gold Fish Chinese takeout restaurant in Nicetown , two older teens walked in and one pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and shot him, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday.
Moments earlier on that March day in 2017, the gunman, had been on a SEPTA bus stopped at a red light just outside the restaurant, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Malloy said.
One of Khiseer’s friends made a hand gesture toward the bus, she said — whether it was a “flip of the middle finger” or something else is unclear. But it prompted Tymear Johnson, then 19, to shoot, Malloy said in her opening statement at Johnson’s murder trial on Tuesday.
“Let’s go back and [expletive] those guys up,” Malloy quoted Johnson as saying to a friend as they got off the bus. She said Johnson walked into the restaurant with a friend and shot Khiseer in the earlobe. The teen fell to the ground and died nine days later at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, she said.
Police have said there was no indication that Johnson, of Grays Ferry, knew the victim.
Johnson did not have a license to carry a gun, the prosecutor said. He is also charged with gun offenses and conspiracy.
Defense attorney Gina Amoriello, in her opening statement Tuesday, told jurors to focus on Johnson’s friend Christopher Southerland, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, but initially had been charged with murder. Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Southerland could be sentenced to as few as three to six years in prison, she said.
Southerland, she told jurors, will be the only prosecution witness to identify Johnson as the shooter.
The trial continues Tuesday afternoon before Common Pleas Court Judge Rose Marie DeFino-Nastasi.
