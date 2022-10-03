Former State Sen. Vincent J. Fumo and the IRS began fighting in court on Monday over the agency’s demand that he pay about $3 million in back taxes and penalties stemming from the corruption case more than a decade ago that led to his fraud conviction, prison term and and fall from political power.

In an opening statement in a civil trial before a U.S. Tax Court judge, IRS lawyers recapitulated that criminal case while showing slides detailing how Fumo had defrauded the State Senate and a South Philadelphia nonprofit. Fumo, 79, sat quietly as his lawyer, Mark Cedrone, when his turn came to speak, said the IRS was piling on Fumo out of lingering anger that he only had to serve four years behind bars for a 137-count conviction.

IRS lawyer Christine Rico told Judge Albert Laubert that Fumo tapped into taxpayer money to benefit himself, ignoring Senate guidelines to wildly overpay his legislative staff. This, Rico said, bought their loyalty as Fumo deployed them, as well as a coteries of highly paid consultants, to support his luxurious lifestyle, his campaign agenda and personal vendettas.

The IRS says Fumo similarly exploited the staff and treasury of the nonprofit he founded, Citizens Alliance for Better Neighborhoods, secretly using its money to buy himself tools and consumer goods and to pay for political polls and a campaign to protect the ocean view at one of his summer homes at the Shore. The IRS demand includes a special levy the IRS imposes against insiders who abuse nonprofits for personal gain.

Rico said the tax agency’s overall demands were conservative compared to the financial benefits reaped by Fumo.

Fumo, she said, “completely lost sight of the border between right and wrong.”

Fumo funded Citizens Alliance in large part by striking a deal with Peco Energy under which the utility donated $17 million to the nonprofit organization and Fumo dropped his legislative opposition to its business plans. The secret held for five years until The Inquirer revealed the arrangement.

In another secret deal, Fumo steered another $10 million to Citizens Alliance from the coffers of a multi-state authority that oversees the region’s bridges.

Cedrone said the money spent on Senate staff, polls and the like benefited not the state senator but Fumo’s constituents, by helping make Fumo one of the most effective legislators ever.

By dint of the money, Cedrone said, “He got power. He used it to benefit his people, his constiuents, the people he served.”