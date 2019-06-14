After a nearly year-long effort to restore normalcy after a 48-inch water main burst at Juniper and Sansom Streets in Center City, the Philadelphia Water Department is aiming to finally reopen the area soon.
The break last July caused more than 14 million gallons of water to flood the Midtown Village business district, and left some buildings without power and running water for two weeks.
Water Department spokesperson John DiGiulio estimated that about 30 businesses directly sustained water damage, but “countless others” were affected by the restoration process and street closings.
The cause of the break will remain unknown, as investigations came up “inconclusive," said DiGiulio.
A number of factors led to the months-long delay of restoration, DiGiulio said. After an initial Water Department inspection, utility companies such as PECO and Philadelphia Gas Works had to do their own, which DiGiulio said took longer than projected.
Weather also had a big role in the delays, and will be a factor in whether the intersection will officially be reopened Friday, June 21, the latest target date for a reopening. Any precipitation pauses the restoration process, and makes the paving process stop.
Plans for the restoration project itself took weeks to draw up after the water break on July 3, 2018.
“There’s no plans on the books for when an emergency like this happens,” DiGiulio said.
The Water Department alone has spent about $1.7 million on the restoration. New sidewalks have also been put in place, but street-paving work remains ongoing.
All of the businesses affected were given $15,000 to spend on advertisements for their locations, to help draw foot and vehicle traffic, through a grant from Midtown Village Business Association.
Those affected can also apply for a claim for damages and loss of revenue, though there’s a city-liability cap of $500,000 for all businesses. According to DiGiulio, the claims process is still going on, with more than a million dollars claimed, “well over” the cap. Disbursement amounts haven’t yet been determined.
Kate Moroney, director of operations for Time restaurant, attributed the delays to other utilities’ investigations.
“That was perhaps not as smooth as everything else,” Moroney said. “It’s kind of hard for the water department to manage their peers.”
Time was just one of the businesses affected that saw decreased visitation and traffic.
“By the time people get to 13th and Sansom, people just assume we aren’t open,” she said.
Moroney estimated that the foot traffic for Time decreased by about 40 percent.
“We’re going to have to retrain people to walk down our street again," Moroney said. “We’re just happy to see it coming to a close.”