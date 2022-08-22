Croeso!

That’s how they say “Welcome!” in Wales, and it’s about to come in handy because August 27 through September 4 is the first ever Philadelphia Welsh Week.

A vibrant mix of culture, film, music, food, drink and family fun, Philly’s Welsh Week aims to celebrate three centuries of Welsh history in our region.

“We do want people to know of the Welsh heritage because it’s so strong in Philadelphia and on the Main Line,” said Catrin Brace, a festival organizer and member of the Welsh Society of Philadelphia. “We also want to celebrate modern Welsh culture.”

Both the old and the new will be amply represented during the week’s festivities, at the center of which is the North American Festival of Wales which is being held in Philadelphia this year. Chances are you’ve seen its banners festooned around Center City in recent weeks. (The actual North American festival is Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Welsh Week starts a few days earlier.)

Philly’s Welsh Society, the oldest Welsh society in the country, decided to join with the North American association, and amp up the activities on offer for the enjoyment of Welsh and non-Welsh alike in numerous locations around the city.

The Welsh play a big role in our region’s history. Welsh Quakers, fleeing religious persecution in Great Britain, were among the first settlers in the Philadelphia area in the 1600s. They had hoped to name the region New Wales, and William Penn was game, but King Charles II wouldn’t go for it, said Brace. So it became Pennsylvania.

But those settlers still left their mark in many ways. What they called the Welsh Tract is now the Main Line, but Welsh place names like Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd are still with us. Later, waves of Welsh immigrants played roles in the iron, coal, slate and steel industries, as well as politics, culture, and the arts. An estimated 10 million Americans have Welsh surnames and even more have Welsh ancestors.

A full list of both free and ticketed events and activities can be viewed at www.philawelshweek.org. A more detailed scheduled of the North American festival programs can be founds at festivalofwales.org.

That includes the North American Festival programs being held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Center City. (Many require having purchased a day pass to the festival.) Some of the eclectic offerings include documentaries about the great architect — and Welsh American — Frank Lloyd Wright and what it means to be Black and Welsh; free advice on tracing your Welsh ancestry; lots of seminars; a program on American suffrage leader Alice Paul, who was of Welsh heritage; sing-alongs; the chance to sample Welsh treats, and more.

Selected pubs and restaurants around Philadelphia will be offering Welsh dishes and Wales-inspired menus. In addition, Brace said several will be serving the Welsh Dragon, a potent cocktail that features the colors of the flag of Wales — white, red and green.

On the first day of Philly Welsh Week, August 27, Fort Mifflin will host Welsh Tract Day, complete with a dragon, a canon youngsters can fire, Welsh dancing to learn and food to sample, a scavenger hunt, and people in period customs to greet visitors.

Cinema lovers won’t want to miss the Aug. 31 free screening of Mr. Jones, a film based on the true story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones who in 1933 traveled to the Soviet Union and learned the truth of the Holodomor, the famine caused by Stalin in which millions of Ukrainians died. The showing is being presented at the Philadelphia Film Center in partnership with the Honorary Consul of Ukraine.

The Welsh are well known for vocal music. Tickets will be on sale for three separate musical events. At the Kimmel Center, the Urdd Gobaith Cymru youth soloists from Wales will perform on Sept. 1, and the London Welsh male voice choir Eschoir will be in concert on Sept. 3. The Welsh baritone John Ieuan Jones will give a recital on Aug. 31 at Macy’s Greek Hall. A Welsh youth group will give a free performance with the Wanamaker organ Sept. 1 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

In case you want to start getting your Welsh on before the festival begins, on Aug. 24, FX will premiere Welcome To Wrexham, a new docu-series which follows actors Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds and their experiences as owners of a struggling North Wales soccer team despite their lack of knowledge about the Beautiful Game.

If you want to learn some Welsh phrases, , have a go at these:

Bore da. That’s, “Good morning.”

And: Ydych chi wedi blasu pice-ar-y-maen? That means, “Have you ever tasted Welsh cakes?” Or: Glasiad o Benderyn os gwelwch yn dda. That’s how you order a glass of Penderyn, a brand of Scotch whiskey that will be at the festival.

And here’s a last one: Ydych chi wedi ymweld a Chymru erioed?

That’s how you say: “Have you ever visited Wales?”

By the end of Philadelphia Welsh Week, you just might want to.