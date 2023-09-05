Who is John Stanford? The Philadelphia Police deputy will step in as interim commissioner as Danielle Outlaw resigns

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced she is resigning later this month to become a deputy security chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ending her more than three-year run as the city’s top cop.

Her last day will be Sept. 22, after which her top deputy, John Stanford, will serve as interim commissioner, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Stanford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Who is John Stanford?

Stanford is the first deputy police commissioner, the Philadelphia Police Department’s second-in-command. He is a two-decade veteran of the department and has overseen Internal Affairs, led a West Philadelphia district, and served as a department spokesperson.

What is John Stanford’s background?

Stanford started his 22-year career in law enforcement with a stint as a county probation/parole officer in the First Judicial district.

He joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2002, where he worked his way up the ranks. He previously served as inspector and was the commanding officer of the department’s Internal Affairs Division.

Before he was promoted to inspector in December 2019, Stanford was the commanding officer of the 19th Police District. He was previously the commander of the department’s public affairs unit, serving as a department spokesperson. He also worked in the 12th, 18th, and 22nd Districts, and South Detective Division.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in business from Pennsylvania State University. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command and has a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University.

Outlaw appointed Stanford as first deputy police commissioner last fall. The position had been vacant since former Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton retired amid health problems in January 2021.

How long will John Stanford serve as interim Philadelphia police commissioner?

It is unclear how long Stanford will hold the interim post. It will be up to the next mayor to decide whether to keep him as interim commissioner, offer him the top job, or to search for a candidate for the permanent role.

What happens next?

The appointment of a permanent police commissioner is one of the most important personnel choices Philadelphia’s next mayor will have to make.

Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker, who is heavily favored to win the race in a city where Democrats outnumber Republican voters more than 7-1, praised Outlaw and her tenure Tuesday. But Parker has been reticent on the campaign trail when asked if she’d keep Outlaw.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said Tuesday he was surprised by Outlaw’s announcement and said he looked forward to working with Stanford, “continuing the open dialogue we have with him.”

The police union wants to see an internal hire for the commissioner, said McNesby.

”He’s a good guy,” McNesby said of Stanford. “I’m sure he’s going to be stepping into that role and flourishing.”