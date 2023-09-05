Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker praises outgoing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw despite ‘Monday morning quarterbacks’

Cherelle Parker, who as the Democratic nominee for mayor is likely to pick the next permanent police commissioner, offered strong praise for Danielle Outlaw on the day she announced her upcoming resignation as Philadelphia’s top cop.

“While there will be many Monday morning quarterbacks second guessing her performance and decision-making, I have nothing but a great deal of respect and admiration for the job that she has done for our city,” Parker said in a statement. “We should remember her name because I know we will be hearing about her distinguished work in whatever capacity she chooses in the future — that is one thing I know for sure.”

» READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns her post for another position

Parker’s comments are notable for being unqualifiedly positive despite Outlaw’s rocky tenure. Mayor Jim Kenney selected Outlaw, the former Portland, Ore., police commissioner, to take the same job in Philadelphia months before the city was beset by the coronavirus pandemic, the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the record-setting number of shootings and homicides that followed those crises.

Advertisement

The Police Department has received criticism for its handling of those emergencies, but Parker pushed back on those casting blame on Outlaw.

“Much like being the Mayor of Philadelphia, Police Commissioners are in a class of their own,” Parker said. “And as it relates to our great city, there is no police commissioner who has ever dealt with the tornado of black swan events that Commissioner Outlaw was forced to reckon with during her tenure.”

Outlaw, who was the first woman to lead the department on a permanent basis, is set to resign Sept. 22, with First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford taking over on an interim basis.

Parker is widely expected to prevail over Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election thanks to Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. She would then take office on Jan. 1.

Incoming mayors typically choose their own police commissioners rather than keep the previous administration’s top cop on board. Kenney and former Mayor Michael A. Nutter both announced their picks in the window between the general election and their inaugurations.

Police commissioners are perhaps the most recognizable city official outside of the mayor, and perceptions about their performance go a long way in determining whether administrations are seen as successful.

“If we are fortunate enough to get through the general election, this position along with many others, will be part of a search looking in Philadelphia and across the country to ensure that we have the best and the brightest helping to lead our city,” said Aren Platt, a campaign strategist for Parker.

Oh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is developing story. Check back later for updates.