Woman dies after being found hanging from gate near sports complex bar

Paramedics found a 48-year-old woman early Saturday “hanging” from a wrought-iron gate near Xfinity Live!, the sports bar and restaurant hub on Pattison Avenue near 11th Street in South Philadelphia, according to police.

The medics had responded to a 6:30 a.m. radio call for an unresponsive person, and took the woman to Jefferson Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Officer Tanya Little, a police spokesperson, said the woman, whose name was not released, had wounds on her legs and feet, which seemed “consistent” with an injury caused by the gate.

Little said that there was no indication of foul play but that the woman’s death will be investigated by South Detectives.

The stretch of Pattison Avenue where the woman was discovered is in the heart of the city’s sports complex, across from Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, and just to the north of the Wells Fargo Center.