One dead, three teens injured in quadruple shooting in Frankford on Sunday

A 66-year-old man is dead and three 15-year-old boys were injured following a quadruple shooting Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 4500 block of Mulberry Street in the city’s Frankford section just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found Ivan Hall, 66, of the 4500 block of nearby Ditman Street, dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police also found one 15-year-old boy shot once in each foot, and two others who were shot three times each — one in the ear and both legs, and the other in each leg and the buttock.

The teens were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where they were in stable condition, police said. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown, authorities said.

The incident was one of several violent Memorial Day weekend shootings in Philadelphia that left five others injured, and another teen boy dead. The boy, 16-year-old Keivon Abraham of Abington, was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. Monday after being shot once in the head on the 2400 block of North Clarion Street in North Philadelphia.

Another shooting at 9:15 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Mechanic Street in East Germantown left a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot. She was taken to Einstein Hospital and was in stable condition.

A short time later at 9:53 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot once in the right ankle, and a 19-year old man was shot in the knee and foot in a double shooting on the 200 block North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. Both men were taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Following that incident, at 12:27 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old male was shot once in the left knee in an undetermined area of the city, and taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Another shooting at 4 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of Ruscomb Street in the city’s Logan section left a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound to the lower back. Officers transported him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

All of those incidents are under investigation with no current arrests or known motives, police said.

As of Monday, there were 165 homicides citywide for the year — a 16% decrease from 2022, according to data from the city. Overall, 727 people have been shot in 2023, 149 of whom died. In total, 88 shooting victims this year were younger than 18.