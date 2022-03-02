Philadelphia Police officers fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, officials said Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Thomas Siderio, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and died minutes after he was shot.

According to a police statement released Wednesday, four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked car in the area of 18th and Barbara Streets at about 7:20 p.m. and saw two people standing on the street corner, one of whom appeared to be holding a handgun. When the driver turned on the emergency lights, the police heard gunfire and a back window of the police car shattered.

Police said two officers got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Siderio, who was holding a gun and began to flee. One of those officers chased Siderio and fired two times, striking Siderio in the upper right back area once. The bullet exited through Siderio’s chest, police said.

The “projectile” that came through the window, police said, lodged in the passenger seat headrest. Police said Siderio was carrying a semi-automatic handgun that was equipped with a laser and had been reported stolen.

The other teenager, a 17-year-old who has not been identified, was briefly detained and then released.

One of the officers was injured by shattered glass and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp told reporters on scene Tuesday that the young people on the corner were initially on bicycles. The four officers in the unmarked car were assigned to the South Task Force conducting a “surveillance” operation, he said.

The two officers who fired shots were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that “the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him.”

She said the department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating.

Police officials are scheduled to appear alongside the mayor at 1 p.m. for a previously scheduled virtual briefing on the city’s response to gun violence.

This story is developing and will be updated.