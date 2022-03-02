An unidentified young male was fatally shot by police and an officer was injured by shattered glass during a confrontation Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the area of 18th and Barbara Streets, police said. Two officers fired their guns and the male, possibly a juvenile, was shot in the back. Police took the male to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An officer who did not fire his gun was reportedly struck in the eye by shattered glass and also was taken to Penn Presbyterian, police said. He was reported in stable condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story.