A key witness in the sexual assault trial of former Philadelphia homicide detective Philip Nordo gave graphic details Tuesday about what he said was a forced sexual encounter with Nordo in a Chinatown hotel room several years ago.

In testimony that spanned several hours, the witness frequently became emotional — pausing to cry, catch his breath, or hold his head in his hands before answering questions. He recounted what he said was a series of unwanted advances by Nordo over the course of several years after they met while Nordo was helping to investigate the 2012 fatal shooting of Officer Moses Walker Jr.

In the hotel rape, the man said Nordo forced him to have oral and anal sex while pornography played on a laptop at the Hilton Garden Inn on Arch Street.

“I shouldn’t have went through what I went through,” the man said through tears on the witness stand, saying Nordo threatened him and his children if he tried to resist. (The Inquirer does not name people who say they were sexually assaulted without their permission).

Nordo’s defense lawyers spent more than an hour seeking to emphasize inconsistencies in the man’s account — pointing out differences between what he told grand jurors several years ago and what he said in the courtroom Tuesday.

Richard J. Fuschino Jr. also pressed the witness on his lack of clarity on some basic details, including what year the alleged assault happened, details of the sex acts — and whether it occurred before or after Nordo allegedly steered $20,000 in reward money his way.

(Prosecutors have said in court documents that the rape happened in 2017, but the witness said Tuesday that he couldn’t recall exactly when it took place.)

Fuschino highlighted the fact that the man told jurors the rape was the second time Nordo had assaulted him in a hotel — which he hadn’t previously disclosed in discussions with law enforcement.

“I’m human. I can’t remember everything,” the man said.

At times, he seemed to grow impatient on the stand, cutting off some questions, saying he couldn’t recall his earlier testimony, or pushing back on the notion that his answers were inconsistent.

“I answered the questions as best I could,” he said at one point.

The man’s testimony is likely to be a key to the case against the former star investigator, who faces counts of rape, sexual assault, and official oppression.

Prosecutors have said they will present testimony from three main witnesses — including Tuesday’s accuser — to prove that Nordo exploited the power of his job to abuse men he met during investigations.

Nordo has denied those allegations, and his attorneys have made clear that challenging the credibility of his accusers will be a central part of his defense. Fuschino’s extensive cross-examination Tuesday included the use of the man’s previous statements, phone records, and criminal history in an effort to undermine his credibility.

In other testimony Tuesday, prosecutors presented an expert who testified about the physical and emotional trauma that sexual assault survivors can experience. And city officials testified about documents showing Nordo had supported a decision to give the man $20,000 in reward money for his role in the investigation of Walker’s killing.

Testimony was expected to resume Wednesday. The trial is expected to last several weeks.