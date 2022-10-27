Philly now has its own version of the Phillies’ unofficial postseason anthem, courtesy of brass-heavy party band Snacktime.

The band this week released their cover of “Dancing on My Own,” which is itself a Callum Scott cover of Swedish singer Robyn’s 2010 track. Snacktime recorded the track live at WXPN studios as part of their recent Key Studio Session.

Snacktime’s cover, however, didn’t start out as a tribute to the Phils. Instead, it was supposed to be a birthday gift for cofounder Sam Gellerstein’s girlfriend. The band whipped up their own version of the track ahead of the Phillies’ World Series run. As the team moves into the last stage of the postseason with “Dancing on My Own” as their victory track, Snacktime is running with it.

“After the locker room video went viral, I quickly understood that this song was definitely going to stay in our repertoire, and it was unfortunately no longer able to be a birthday surprise,” Gellerstein said.

The band’s version of the song is the latest local embrace of “Dancing on My Own,” which became ever-present following Phillies wins earlier this year. It came to the team courtesy of outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who partied to the song as a Boston Red Sox player in 2021. Schwarber had Phillies backup catcher and clubhouse DJ Garrett Stubbs add the track to Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist, and the rest is history.

Snacktime, meanwhile, is set to play a headlining show on Nov. 18 at the Theatre of the Living Arts, and tickets are still available.