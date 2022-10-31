Mayor Jim Kenney took a pummeling this summer when he said he’ll “be happy” when he’s no longer mayor so he can enjoy big events and sports games without worrying about an impending catastrophe.

But when it comes to the World Series, the mayor continues to enjoy one perk of his job: luxury box seat tickets for his family, friends, and political allies at Citizens Bank Park.

The perk allowed the mayor to attend all five of the Phillies’ home playoff games so far this year, with other tickets going to members of his inner circle.

A time-honored and controversial tradition in City Hall, Philadelphia mayors dole out thousands of “mayor’s box” tickets to games and concerts each year at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, the Mann Center, and the Dell Music Center.

City spokesperson Kevin Lessard on Monday said the office would not release a list of World Series box seat recipients until after the series. “We have not distributed any of the tickets to the City’s box at the home World Series games yet,” Lessard said in an email. “The tickets to tonight’s game will be distributed later today.”

“They will be distributed the same way all tickets to the City’s box have been in the past … at the Mayor’s prerogative upon request,” he added.

But if the World Series box seats look anything like they did during the playoff games, they’ll likely be occupied by people close to the mayor.

The mayor’s office supplied a list of box seat recipients for the first five home games of the Phillies postseason — and it was a predictable menagerie of mayor’s allies, from family members to aides to elected officials.

Kenney himself snagged four tickets and attended each Phils’ home game of the National League Division Series against the Braves and the National League Championship Series against the Padres. His son scored tickets to two of the games against the Padres.

The other beneficiaries of the mayor’s box seats at Citizens Bank Park were Deputy Mayor of Labor Rich Lazer, Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs Deborah Mahler, Kenney’s former chief of staff Jim Engler, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Commerce Director Anne Nadol, Zoning Board of Adjustment chairperson William Bergman, as well as a smattering of aides, administrators, and departmental directors.

Ryan Boyer, the influential union leader of the Laborers District Council in Philadelphia, also secured tickets to one game. So did Northeast Philadelphia’s newly sworn in state Sen. Jimmy Dillon.

Lessard noted the list of beneficiaries does not necessarily reflect who went to the games, as the ticket recipients may give their seats away, but he confirmed Kenney personally attended all five home game to date.

Who scored the mayor’s box tickets used to be a palace secret in City Hall. But former Mayor Michael Nutter was more transparent with the ledger and who benefits from the free primo seats. He also awarded more tickets to community groups and nonprofits rather than just well-connected politicos. In 2009, his administration reported 53% of tickets went to nonprofits or nonpolitical groups.

The Kenney administration has continued that transparency to some degree. According to the most recent annual report published by the mayor’s office, about 22% of the mayor’s box tickets between March 2021 and May 2022 went to “individuals or groups representing nonprofits, schools, recreation centers, and youth organizations.” Kenney in 2016 also began leasing mayor’s box seats at the Wells Fargo Center to raise funds for the city’s schools. To date, Lessard said the Kenney administration has raised at least $424,406 for the school district through various ticket auctions.

Tickets for World Series home games are now going for $1,200 on the secondary market — a prohibitive cost for many fans. Away game tickets might be more cost-effective, even with airfare to Houston.

During the Phillies’ 2008 and 2009 World Series runs, Nutter similarly doled out tickets to political allies, but also tried to open the mayor’s box up to the general public for the big games.

Nutter raffled off half a dozen mayor’s box seats for fans to watch World Series games with him in the first-class seats.

“I want to give everyone an opportunity to watch the reigning World Champion Philadelphia win a second title,” Nutter said during the 2009 raffle. “Send me an email, and you just might end up cheering for the Phils alongside me in the Mayor’s Box.”

Lessard said Kenney has no plan to raffle tickets for this series.