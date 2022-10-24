Is there a price for happiness? We’ll let smarter people tackle that question. But we can confirm it’s going to cost Phillies fans a pretty penny if they hope to catch their team’s World Series run against the Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans could register to buy tickets directly from the Phillies in a random drawing (registration ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.), though there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to make a purchase.

Fans who don’t win the lottery will have to navigate exorbitant secondary market prices. As of Monday afternoon, Citizen Bank Park tickets on StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats were inching upward of $1,200.

For those prices, a Phillies fan could do an incredibly frugal, sports-centric vacation in Houston for less than $1,000.

A fan could leave Philly Thursday on a no-frills, round-trip flight with a long layover for less than $200; book a three-night stay at a hotel in Houston North for $174; catch the first game of Phillies versus Astros Friday for about $400; and leave Saturday having spent $774.

A plan like this is nothing short of chaotic and requires sacrifices to make the math make sense, which means there’s a non-zero chance a Philadelphia fan will do this. Like Adam Sandler said in the film Hustle, Philadelphia sports fans are calm, reasonable people.

The $774 estimate doesn’t include fixings like transportation. A compact car rental from the airport adds about $300 to the bill, bringing the total closer to $1,100. Though one could save money by taking public transportation for an hour and 20 minutes to Minute Maid Stadium and doing little else in their time away. The car ride is roughly 20 minutes without traffic. One could find closer lodging to the ballpark, but those come with increasing costs.

Of course, this itinerary also relies heavily on snagging a ticket at $400, but others have certainly taken this route with the help of credit card points for hotels and flights.

Take Geoff Crawley, who went viral for flying from Washington, D.C., to San Diego to watch the Phillies face the Padres — NLCS tickets were $2,500 in Philly. Crawley, who lost his father to cancer this summer and had a strong bond over sports with him, brought a sweater bearing his face to the San Diego game. He was able to buy a $600 ticket and used points to work out the travel.

Should the series require a Game 6, there’s also potential for Philly sports superfans to make it an Eagles-Phillies double feature in Houston.

In this scenario, a fan would leave Wednesday on a no-frills, round-trip flight with a long layover for $150; catch the Eagles playing the Texans in Houston Thursday for about $50; and stick around for Game 6 for about $600.

A three-night stay in Houston North would run about $260, per Expedia estimates. The trip to NRG Stadium in Houston would be about 35 minutes by car or up to two hours using public transportation, depending on scheduling — player’s choice.

Still, for those who can’t justify digging into savings or manage to miss work for a few days, there are plenty of fun ways to watch the game in Philly. Fans will certainly be met with a lower price tag if they stay local and if Sunday was any indication, they’ll be left with a story worth repeating for years to come.