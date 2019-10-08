‘El difícil arte de migrar,' translated to ‘The difficult art of migration,’ this exhibit showcases 150 works that capture the memories, joys and struggles that members of the Latinos communities in Norristown have experienced in journeys from Mexico and Central America. Produced by the members of the Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo y Educación (CCATE) — an arts and education nonprofit in Norristown — the work also documents the life of these migrants once living here.