The Inquirer sought to verify information with coffee shops that were listed at least four times on the spreadsheet. Reanimator Coffee confirmed the wages listed (between $9.50 and $11.25 an hour). Ultimo Coffee also confirmed the rates listed (between $10.25 and $13 an hour), though said that anyone who started working in 2016 should be making more than $10.25 an hour. In a statement, La Colombe said that “including tips, most baristas are earning at least $16 an hour, and often much more.” Rival Brothers said its base pay is $10 an hour, and no barista is making less than that. That is consistent with 10 of 11 entries listed.