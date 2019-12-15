One man has been charged with driving under the influence in a fatal accident at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues early Sunday in which two people died.
A Nissan Maxima occupied by four adults was westbound on Cottman about 2:40 a.m. when it was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu on Torresdale. An 18-year-old passenger in the Malibu was killed and the 27-year-old driver was charged with DUI, police said. He was listed in stable condition at JeffersonTorresdale Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.
Three women in the Maxima — ages 18, 29, and 30 — were transported to Einstein Medical Center. All were listed in either critical or stable condition, police said. A fourth was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide her age.