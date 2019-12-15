A Nissan Maxima occupied by four adults was westbound on Cottman about 2:40 a.m. when it was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu on Torresdale. An 18-year-old passenger in the Malibu was killed and the 27-year-old driver was charged with DUI, police said. He was listed in stable condition at JeffersonTorresdale Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.