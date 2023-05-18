A who’s who of the (likely) new Democratic faces in City Council next year

Philadelphia City Council is poised to get some brand new faces come January.

Democratic voters nominated two newcomers and two incumbents for five at-large Council seats on Tuesday. Another Democratic incumbent was leading for the fifth nomination, but the Associated Press had not called that spot as of early Thursday afternoon.

As for Council’s 10 district races, incumbents prevailed or leading as of Thursday morning, but at least one new lawmaker is on track to enter the mix.

Given the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, this new cohort is expected to prevail easily in the November general election.

Republican voters also selected a group of newcomers as Council candidates, and two at-large seats on Council are reserved for members from minority parties. But the GOP candidates’ path to victory in November is less certain, as two Working Families Party candidates are also running for the minority seats.

So buckle up and get ready for some extraordinarily high turnover in City Hall. Here’s a who’s-who of the new Democrats you’ll need to know:

Rue Landau, at-large Democratic nominee

Rue Landau is poised to become the first openly LGBTQ member of Council (Note: there were gay lawmakers in the past who were not out).

Brief bio: At 54, Landau is a well-known housing and civil rights attorney in Philadelphia. She started her career representing low-income tenants for Community Legal Services, and went on to become leader of the city’s Fair Housing Commission and Human Rights Commission. Notable detail: As an LGBTQ advocate, she already made history once before: she and her wife Kerry received the first same-sex marriage certificate issued in Pennsylvania in 2014. Neighborhood: Bella Vista. On the issues: She’s a progressive Democrat focused on affordable housing and re-investing in city institutions like parks and libraries. But Landau attributed her win to the broad coalition she built between left-leaning groups, labor unions, and more moderate Democratic leaders.

Nina Ahmad, at-large Democratic nominee

Nina Ahmad, another Democratic nominee running for an at-large seat on Council, is poised to make history as the first South Asian Council member.

Brief bio: Ahmad, 64, immigrated to the U.S. from war-torn Bangladesh as a student in the 1980s. She has worked as a scientist, women’s rights advocate, government bureaucrat, and real estate developer. She served as president of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization for Women, and as a deputy mayor under Mayor Jim Kenney. She also co-owns a development financing firm, JNA Capital Inc., with her husband. Notable detail: This is not Ahmad’s first run for public office. She twice ran unsuccessfully for statewide office in 2018 and 2020, sinking more than $1 million of her own money into the campaigns. Ahmad largely self-financed her Council bid this year, too, triggering the so-called “millionaire’s amendment” in the days leading up to the primary. Neighborhood: Mount Airy. On the issues: Ahmad has called herself an independent Democrat who doesn’t fall into clear progressive or moderate camps. She positions herself as a champion for marginalized communities who also has the financial know-how to balance the city’s budget and an understanding of issues like business taxes and zoning.

Jeffery “Jay” Young, 5th District Democratic nominee

Jeffery Young became the de facto successor to Darrell L. Clarke in the 5th Council District on Tuesday. The race to succeed Clarke — who represented the North Philly district for over 20 years — was expected to be crowded. But due to some bungled legal paperwork by other candidates, Young ended up as the only Democrat on the ballot. He will also run uncontested in the general election.

Brief bio: Young, 36, is an attorney who has either interned or worked for a number of elected officials, including in Clarke’s office. His legal practice focuses on land use issues and he has represented developers. Notable detail: Young has a history of offensive social media posts. He’s since deleted his account and chalked up the past tweets to his youth. Neighborhood: North Philadelphia. On the issues: Young hasn’t published a policy platform yet. But his past involvement in public land deals — as well as his social media invectives against bike lanes and a lack of available parking spaces — suggest land use decisions will take the spotlight in his leadership of the district.

