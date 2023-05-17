Eyes are on three competitive district City Council races as polls close

As Philadelphia voters went to the polls for municipal races Tuesday, only three of the 10 district seats on Philadelphia City Council had competitive primaries.

Follow along below for results as votes are counted:

1st District

Councilmember Mark Squilla easily secured the Democratic nomination with no challenger in the race.

No Republican filed to run against him, so Squilla, 60, walks an easy path to reelection for his fourth term, barring a challenge from a third-party candidate.

2nd District

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson easily secured the Democratic nomination with no opposition on the ballot. The three-term lawmaker weathered a bruising third term in which federal prosecutors attempted to twice take him down on corruption charges. Johnson, 49, was acquitted by a federal jury in November, and is now a contender for Council president.

With no challengers in the general election, he is virtually guaranteed a fourth term. No Republicans filed to run against him.

3rd District

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, 44, easily secured the Democratic nomination with no opposition in the primary. Her challengers dropped out of the race in March amid legal challenges.

No Republicans filed to run against Gauthier, so unless a third-party candidate launches a campaign by Aug. 1, she will coast to re-election for her second term. Gauthier’s is part of Council’s progressive bloc — a coterie of left-leaning lawmakers focused on issues like affordable housing and worker protections.

4th District

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., 65, easily secured the Democratic nomination with no opposition in the primary.

No Republicans filed to run against Jones in November, so he’s poised to coast to reelection for his fifth term in office. Jones, who many view as a moderate Democrat, is a contender to become the next Council president.

5th District

Jeffery “Jay” Young Jr. secured the Democratic nomination in an uncontested race on Tuesday, making him the heir apparent to retiring Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who has led the 5th District for more than two decades.

The race to replace Clarke was expected to be heated. But after an unusual turn of events, Young, an attorney and former Clarke staffer, was the only candidate who made the ballot. The other candidates, including some who were favored by Clarke and other elected officials, dropped out after facing legal challenges to their candidacies. Young will run unopposed in the general election.

6th District

Councilmember Mike Driscoll, 63, inched closer to his first full term in office Tuesday, securing the Democratic nomination in an uncontested primary in Northeast Philadelphia’s 6th District.

Driscoll was elected in a special election last year after former Councilmember Bobby Henon resigned following his conviction on bribery and corruption charges. No Republican filed to run against him in the general election.

7th District

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada is facing a primary challenge from Andrés Celin, a social worker, in the 7th District.

Lozada, the longtime chief of staff for former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, won a special election in November after her boss resigned last year to launch an ill-fated mayoral bid.

Celin, 34, campaigned on a progressive platform.

8th District

Councilmember Cindy Bass is facing a Democratic primary challenge from union organizer Seth Anderson-Oberman.

Bass is running for a fourth term representing the 8th District, which covers half of Northwest Philadelphia, including Germantown, Mount Airy, and Chestnut Hill. Anderson-Oberman ran a well-funded campaign centered on affordable housing and other progressive policy items.

9th District

Councilmember Anthony Phillips is facing two Democratic primary challengers in the 9th District.

Phillips took office in November after winning a special election to replace Councilmember Cherelle Parker, who resigned last year to run for mayor.

Democratic challengers Yvette Young and James Williams are running against him.

10th District

Gary Masino has secured the Democratic nomination in this far Northeast Philadelphia district, setting up a competitive general election race against Republican Councilmember Brian O’Neill.

O’Neill, meanwhile, won the Republican nomination in the 10th District, a seat he has held since 1980. He ran unopposed in the primary, but will now face a well-funded rival in Democrat Gary Masino in the general election.

Council’s last-standing Republican, O’Neill, 73, has seldom faced a serious challenger in his far Northeast Philadelphia district, which is home to a large number of Republican and moderate Democratic voters. He last fought off a primary challenge in 2019.