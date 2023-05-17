Philly awaits results in City Council at-large race, with 27 candidates to choose from and five spots to fill

Philadelphia voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for five at-large seats on City Council, in a competitive race that will determine the balance of power in City Hall alongside the next mayor.

With 27 candidates on the ballot, the Democratic at-large race became an ideological melee between the progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic party, and the five winners are all but guaranteed to prevail in the November election given the city’s heavily blue electorate.

Real estate industry players helped finance a slate of candidates they hope will bring a more business-friendly posture back to Council after years of clashing with progressive lawmakers over issues like development and affordable housing. Meanwhile, progressive groups backed their own slate, hoping to build on the leftward momentum that has led to new city laws in recent years around worker protections, tenants rights, and police accountability.

The primary comes amid extraordinary turnover on Council, with resignations and retirements creating a power vacuum in the city’s 17-member legislature. With only a handful of competitive contests in the 10 district Council races, the spotlight shines prominently on the race for seven at-large seats, elected by voters citywide. Democrats typically win five of those seats, while two are reserved for minority party candidates.

The race is also a clout test for the local Democratic party. More moderate, establishment-backed Democrats have lost to insurgent progressive campaigns in a series of upsets in recent years. The party is backing a wider range of candidates in this year’s at-large contest, but there are no guarantees that the party’s slate will take home most of the seats.

Party bosses voted to endorse first-term Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas, both of whom also enjoy backing from progressive groups, as well as Councilmember Jimmy Harrity, a handpicked party favorite who took office in November through a special election.

Civil rights attorney Rue Landau, who ran on a progressive, affordable housing-focused platform, earned an endorsement as well, but the party only made “recommendations” for the fifth seat, allowing ward leaders to endorse their own candidates.

While Democratic nominees are shoe-ins in the general election, the five Republican winners will run against tough competition from the progressive Working Families Party for control of the two-large seats reserved for minority parties. The left-leaning party already clawed away one of those seats with the historic election of Councilmember Kendra Brooks in 2019. Brooks seeks another term this fall alongside running mate Nicolas O’Rourke, a pastor and social justice activist.