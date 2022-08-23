Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will not comply with a subpoena issued by the state legislative committee searching for grounds to impeach him — calling the probe “illegal,” “anti-democratic” and politically motivated.

In an interview Tuesday, Krasner said the subpoena — issued earlier this month by a Pennsylvania House of Representatives committee investigating his office — was a “wholly illegitimate” attempt by the Republican-controlled chamber to undermine the will of Philadelphians who voted for him and his reform-oriented policies.

“This is a fraud,” Krasner said, adding: “They don’t get to choose [Philadelphia’s] leadership.”

Attorneys for Krasner said in a letter to the committee Monday that its efforts “repudiate the law of this Commonwealth” and “serve no valid legislative purpose,” among other criticism. As a result, they said, Krasner’s office “will not search for or produce any documents” in response to the subpoena.

“We’re not going to legitimize an illegal process,” Krasner said.

The maneuver marked the latest development in the effort to impeach Krasner, and was all-but-certain to heighten the political and legal fight playing out in the Capitol. House Republicans moved to investigate the possibility of impeachment earlier this year over what they called Krasner’s “dereliction of duty” in addressing Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.

Committee members did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The committee was formed in July and tasked with investigating, reviewing, and drafting a report on Krasner’s tenure amid a rise in violent crime in Philadelphia. It came after some House Republicans, most from outside the city, criticized the DA as failing to sufficiently prosecute crime at a time when the city is facing a record-setting shooting crisis. Krasner has rejected that assertion and defended his tenure.

State Rep. John Lawrence, a Republican who represents parts of Chester and Lancaster Counties, was named chairperson. Fellow Republicans Wendi Thomas, of Bucks County, and Torren Ecker, of Adams and Cumberland Counties, were also appointed, as were two Philadelphia Democrats: Amen Brown and Danilo Burgos.

Brown and Burgos initially voted against the committee’s formation but later said they welcomed an examination of gun violence in the city.

Krasner, a Democrat, said Tuesday he believed the committee’s intention was not to explore crime or criminal justice. Instead, he said, he expected Republicans to use the process to attack him during an election cycle — while also threatening to remove an elected official over partisan differences.

“I can hardly imagine anything more anti-democratic and more authoritarian than people who do not even live in Philly throwing out Philadelphia’s elected officials after a free and fair election,” Krasner said.

Impeachment has been rarely used in Pennsylvania. To succeed, the state House would have to approve the proposal by a majority vote, and the state Senate would then hold a trial, after which a conviction would require a two-thirds vote.

The last time an elected official was convicted by the state Senate was in 1994, when former state Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen was found to have improperly discussed cases with a Pittsburgh attorney.

This is a developing story that will be updated.