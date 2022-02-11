Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that he has reached a settlement with the founder and CEO of Philly Fighting COVID — the inexperienced organization whose handling of the city’s coronavirus vaccine rollout last year led to national embarrassment — banning him from working with charities in the commonwealth and requiring him to destroy any personal information he collected from those pre-registering for the jab.

Shapiro is also seeking $30,000 in restitution from the organization and its founder, Andrei Doroshin. That money will be distributed to organizations providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination to disadvantaged communities in Philadelphia, Shapiro said in a news release. If Doroshin fails to pay the sum by Sept. 5, he will be charged an additional $30,000 in costs and penalties.

Shapiro’s consent decree — which awaits court approval — alleges Doroshin violated Pennsylvania consumer protection, charitable solicitation, and non-profit corporation laws. Under its terms, Doroshin and his colleagues would be barred from the next 10 years from governing, controlling, administering, or possessing charitable assets or soliciting charitable donations in Pennsylvania.

Doroshin would also be prevented from receiving financial benefits from insurance companies, government agencies, or third parties through personal information obtained through Philly Fighting COVID’s pre-registration software, COVIDReadi. After a court approves Shapiro’s consent decree, Doroshin will have 90 days to dissolve the Philly Fighting COVID Inc.

“Mr. Doroshin put people’s privacy at risk under the guise of serving as a nonprofit, and he is now being held accountable for those actions,” Shapiro said in a statement. “If Doroshin or any of his associates from Philly Fighting COVID violate this order, my office will not hesitate to act.”

According to Shapiro’s office, they would be liable for more than $700,000 in penalties and costs for violating the order.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Shapiro for holding Doroshin accountable.

“As we’ve said previously, working with Mr. Doroshin and Philly Fighting COVID was a mistake,” Kenney said. “Over the past 13 months, I’m proud that Philadelphia has become one of the most vaccinated cities in the country. That is thanks in no small part to the Department of Public Health’s tireless efforts and our incredible healthcare partners — with more than 80% of adults, or nearly one million people, now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 90% of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose. Our administration remains committed to seeing our great city through the pandemic, to improving the racial and economic equity of vaccinations, and continuing the level of transparency that the public deserves.”

The Philly Fighting COVID start-up was run by a group of mostly white, self-described “college kids” with minimal to no health qualifications. In January 2021, the organization was granted clearance to run the city’s first mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

But by the end of the month, that partnership imploded as Philadelphia severed ties with Doroshin and Philly Fighting COVID after the non-profit group failed to disclose its switch to a for-profit business and privacy policy, which described how data collected by residents pre-registering for the coronavirus vaccine could be sold.

The dissolved partnership led to a slew of embarrassing national headlines, reports that Doroshin had pocketed vaccines from the clinic for his friends, political finger-pointing, the resignation of a deputy health commissioner, scrutiny of racial equity in the city’s vaccine distribution, and questions of how the nascent group rose to power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.