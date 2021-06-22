A 46-year-old man died, and a 44-year-old was left in critical condition after a double shooting Monday in North Philadelphia that capped off a day in which the city’s gun violence epidemic continued unabated.

Across the city, at least nine people were shot in six separate incidents, including the two men gunned down just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue, police said.

The man who died had been shot throughout his body and was pronounced dead within minutes of arriving at Temple University Hospital. Investigators said the 44-year-old injured in the same incident was listed in critical condition after he was hit in the hip.

Less than a half hour later, a 34-year-old woman was shot in the calf and a 43-year-old man was hit in the back near the intersection of North 18th and West Oxford Streets.

Further north, investigators also reported a double shooting at about 5:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of North 5th Street, when an unknown car opened fire on a red Chevrolet Impala hitting two of the car’s occupants, including a 15-year-old boy who was hit in the back. The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was hit three times in the arm and twice in the chest.

Both are listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police said.

Two others were also shot in separate incidents within 20 minutes of each other in Kensington and Fairmount Park.

One of them, a 20-year-old man shot just before 6 p.m. on the park’s Belmont Plateau was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition after being hit twice. The other, a 32-year-old woman hit in the arm just after 6 p.m. on the 2900 block of Ruth Street, managed to drive herself to Temple University Hospital, police said.

No weapons were recovered, and no suspects were arrested at any the scenes, police said.

The spate of attacks Monday evening followed a similarly violent weekend that saw three triple shootings, and a separate incident early Monday morning on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, in which investigators said a gunman shot a 27-year-old during a robbery. The gunman later died himself while leaping from train cars in an attempt to escape near the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

In all, more than 950 people have been shot so far this year across the city, according to police data — a 23 percent increase over the number through the same date last year.

Of those, at least 260 have died — up 38 percent from last year’s pace.