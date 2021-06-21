A gunman shot a man on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line Monday morning during a robbery attempt then died after jumping out of the moving train, police said.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said the suspect — whom he did not identify — approached the passenger after 6 a.m. and shot him during the robbery. The gunman then went in between the train cars and tried to jump to a nearby catwalk, Nestel said. But he didn’t make it, and he died after being struck by the train on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue, not far from the Arrott Transportation Center.

Police said the shooting victim, a 27-year-old man whom they did not identify, was struck in the arm and body and was in stable condition after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

Nestel said police were not seeking any other suspects in the crime.

The elevated train line was suspended between the Allegheny station and Frankford Transportation Center for several hours amid the investigation. SEPTA ran shuttle buses instead.

The shooting followed a weekend in which gun violence continued at an alarming pace. Police reported three triple shootings on Saturday and Sunday, one of which injured a 3-year-old boy.

Already this year, 259 people have been slain, police statistics show — a 38% increase over last year’s pace, and a higher number of victims than in all of 2014.

In addition, 956 people have been shot in the city, police statistics say, 23% more than through the same date last year.