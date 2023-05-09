A Philly campaign worker for a progressive political group fatally shot another staffer in East Germantown, police say

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in East Germantown in what police described as a dispute between him and a 22-year-old man, both of whom were canvassing for the city’s upcoming primary election on behalf of OnePA, a progressive-leaning political group.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the 22-year-old to shoot the older man, and police declined to identify either of them.

The 22-year-old — who was in legal possession of his handgun — remained on the scene afterward and was taken to the homicide unit to be questioned by detectives, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. The 22-year-old’s car was also still on the street after the crime, Small said, and pamphlets could be seen in its passenger seat that were printed for OnePA, a group that has supported Democrats, including mayoral candidate Helen Gym, and City Council candidates Seth Oberman-Anderson, Kendra Brooks, and Nicolas O’Rourke.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other and “happened upon each other” on the 2000 block of Church Street around 4 p.m., then began arguing. Vanore was not certain what the argument was about, but said detectives were investigating the possibility that it related to an existing dispute.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the head of the Police Department’s homicide unit, said the two men “had always had beef,” and that when they crossed paths on the street, the 46-year-old pulled out a gun — which was not registered to him — and the 22-year-old then pulled his firearm, shooting the older man once in the armpit.

The older man was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m., police said.

The 22-year-old has stated that he was acting in self-defense, according to Ransom.

The crime sent shockwaves through the city’s political circles and quickly caused controversy as conflicting information began swirling online.

Brendan McPhillips, Gym’s campaign manager, tweeted that another news outlet had inaccurately said the shooting involved employees of Gym’s campaign.

In a statement issued later Monday night, Gym said she was “devastated to hear about the tragic death of a canvasser today.”

“My thoughts are with the family of the victim, the One PA community, and everyone impacted by this irrevocable loss,” Gym said. “Though the canvasser was not part of our campaign, this loss is deeply felt by all of us.”