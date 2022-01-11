A third man is in custody and facing a murder charge in the November slaying of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson, who was waiting for a SEPTA bus in the city’s Feltonville section when he was shot 18 times, Philadelphia police confirmed Monday night.

Haneef Roberson, of Philadelphia, was arrested in Oakwood, Ga., on Sunday at a Walmart shopping center after police were called about a fraud in progress, the local police department said. He was arrested without incident.

In Philadelphia, Roberson has been charged with conspiracy, a firearms violation, and related offenses.

Quadir Johnson, 21, and Kyair Garnett, 21, were arrested and charged with murder in the death of Jefferson, who was killed around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 outside a Rite Aid pharmacy at West Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues, police said.

Garnett also was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile and receipt of stolen property, and he had an outstanding bench warrant in Montgomery County at the time of his arrest in Philadelphia.

While Jefferson was waiting for a bus, gunmen pulled up in one or two vehicles, exited, and began firing, police said. The teenager ran about 200 feet east on Wyoming before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Two shooters chased him and continued shooting, leaving a trail of at least 35 shell casings from two separate handguns.

Philadelphia police have said that two other individuals were being sought in connection with Jefferson’s homicide.