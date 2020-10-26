A 27-year-old woman was dead after being found with multiple stab wounds inside a Philadelphia house that was on fire, police said late Sunday evening.
A house fire on the 2900 block of West Girard Avenue, which straddles Brewerytown and Fairmount, was reported just before 8:30 p.m., and the woman was found and pronounced dead after the fire was extinguished, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Also discovered was a 40-year-old man in the process of harming himself. He was taken to the hospital and detained by police.
A spokesperson for the police could not provide further information.