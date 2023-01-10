Five Philly corrections officers involved in attack on naked inmate, feds say

Five Philadelphia corrections officers assaulted a naked inmate at a city jail and then, with the help of their lieutenant, sought to cover it up, federal authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero detailed the 2020 incident at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia as she announced that one of the guards — former Department of Prisons Sgt. Ronald C. Granville, 42 — had pleaded guilty to charges including deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records.

Romero did not name the other four correctional officers whom she accused of being involved in the assault or the lieutenant who allegedly helped them hide their misdeeds, saying only that the matter remains under investigation.

“A uniform and a badge do not provide a license to brutalize,” Romero said in a statement. “As law enforcement, we must maintain the highest standards of conduct to protect the integrity of our criminal justice system and the civil rights of all Americans, while recognizing with gratitude that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers do just that every day.”

The investigation comes at a time when staffing shortages, pandemic-related lockdowns and increasing reports of violence at city jails have prompted increased scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement.

Last year, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart called on the city to address what she described as a rapidly deteriorating situation that is endangering both workers and incarcerated people.

Representatives of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney and Mayor Jim Kenney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident outlined by federal prosecutors Tuesday.

Nor did Granville — a seven-year veteran of the Department of Prisons who now faces up to 20 years in prison on the most serious crime to which he pleaded guilty — or his attorney, James A. Funt.

Still, during a hearing Monday before U.S. District Judge Karen Marston, the former prisons sergeant said he and the four other guards had been ordered to strip-search the inmate, a pretrial detainee who was not named in court filings, shortly before the October 2020 assault.

According to prosecutors, the inmate fully complied with the guards’ orders, stripped naked and then was brutally attacked. Granville and the others punched, kicked and knocked the man over, leaving him with injuries to the face, ribs and scrotum that required his hospitalization and emergency surgery.

In the month that followed, Granville said, the guards and their lieutenant submitted false reports about the incident that said the inmate had become aggressive with them and minimized the force they used against him.

“While those behind bars may have lost their freedom, they retain their humanity — and their civil rights,” said Jacqueline Maguire, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia field office, which investigated the case. “Battering a compliant detainee is indefensible.”