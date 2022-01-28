A pizza-delivery driver shot and critically wounded a 35-year-old man who police say attempted a carjacking Thursday night in the city’s Kensington section.

Just before 7:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of H Street, the 39-year-old male driver was making a delivery when he allegedly was approached by a man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, police said.

The driver pulled out his gun and began firing, hitting the suspect several times, police said. The suspect was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was being held as a prisoner, police said.

The driver, who had a permit to carry a concealed firearm, was not hurt, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

There have been several incidents in recent weeks of people shooting carjacking suspects. Earlier this month, a 60-year-old man shot and wounded a 16-year-old male during an attempted carjacking in West Mount Airy. The frightening exchange of gunfire was captured on video.

In December, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon had her car stolen at gunpoint.

The Philadelphia Police Department says 757 people in the city were carjacked in 2021, compared to 404 in 2020.